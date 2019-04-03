Boss: The Black Experience In Business | WKAR Special

Tue., Apr.23 8pm on WKAR- HD 23.1 |Boss: The Black Experience in Business explores the inspiring stories of trailblazing African American entrepreneurs while spotlighting the significant contributions of contemporary business leaders.

The history of business and entrepreneurship lies at the heart of the American story, but often absent from that narrative are the names and experiences of African Americans who, from the country’s earliest days, have embodied the qualities of innovation, risk-taking and determination to forge a path toward a better life. Tracing more than 150 years of African American men and women, from those bound by bondage to moguls at the top of multimillion-dollar empires, the new two-hour documentary Boss: The Black Experience in Business.