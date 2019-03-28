Brad Walker | Station Profile

Brad Walker WKAR Radio Operations Manager

How long have you been working at WKAR?

11 years

How has your job evolved?

I started part-time as the producer for WKAR Radio Talking Book. Now I am the full-time producer of WKAR Radio Reading Service and also of day-to-day operations for 90.5 and AM870.

What do you find so enriching about working with Radio Reading Service?

At WKAR Radio Reading Service, we are able to provide daily information to blind and visually-impaired listeners who may not be able to receive that information on their own. 

