Budget Action Expected In Michigan Legislature This Week

Action on the state’s budget is expected to pick up this week.

The state Senate Appropriations committee will consider and possibly vote on multiple budgets – including for the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Those budgets moving through the Senate include large cuts to what Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommended in her proposed budget. Including to the state Attorney General’s budget.

“It was strictly to put those discretionary dollars that we have at our disposal toward things, for instance, like accelerating road funding,” said Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield won’t say if he agrees with his Republican counterparts on that plan.

“Those conversations are going to be ongoing and we’re going to put forward our own proposal and reach a consensus with the Senate and the administration before the deadline of October first,” he said.

Lawmakers on House subcommittees like Agriculture and Judiciary plan to vote on their budgets this week.