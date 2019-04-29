Budget Action Expected In Michigan Legislature This Week

By 1 hour ago
  • Michigan State Capitol Rotunda
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Action on the state’s budget is expected to pick up this week.


The state Senate Appropriations committee will consider and possibly vote on multiple budgets – including for the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Those budgets moving through the Senate include large cuts to what Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommended in her proposed budget. Including to the state Attorney General’s budget.

“It was strictly to put those discretionary dollars that we have at our disposal toward things, for instance, like accelerating road funding,” said Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield won’t say if he agrees with his Republican counterparts on that plan.

“Those conversations are going to be ongoing and we’re going to put forward our own proposal and reach a consensus with the Senate and the administration before the deadline of October first,” he said.

Lawmakers on House subcommittees like Agriculture and Judiciary plan to vote on their budgets this week.

Tags: 
State Budget
Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Legislature
Mike Shirkey
Lee Chatfield
Capitol Connection

Related Content

Long-Term “Roads Solution” Could Be Worked Out Separate From Budget

By Apr 11, 2019
WKAR File Photo

A long-term plan to fix Michigan’s roads might not be part of the state budget this year.

Michigan Will Close Prison as Part of Budget Agreement

By Jun 5, 2018
Capital building photo
Wikimedia Commons / flickr

Michigan would close a prison to save $19 million in the next fiscal year under a budget agreement struck by lawmakers.

Groups To Advise Michigan Agency On Regulating Marijuana

By Feb 26, 2019
marijuana photo
Brett Levin / Flickr Creative Commons

A state agency is creating four groups to come up with suggestions on regulating marijuana in Michigan.