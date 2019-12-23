Call The Midwife | Holiday Special

Wed., Dec. 25, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | WKAR is celebrating the holiday season with a variety of programs, including a special holiday episode of the critically acclaimed British drama Call the Midwife.

As the winter of 1963 sees temperatures plunge to a record low, Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team go to the Outer Hebrides in response to a nursing shortage. Navigating the terrain, they strive to keep up with the needs of the locals.

Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.