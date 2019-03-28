Call the Midwife | Season 8 | WKAR TV

Sundays, Mar. 31–May 19, 8pm on WKAR -HD 23.1 | At the start of season eight, it’s spring of 1964, and everyone is excited for the Queen’s royal birth!

Season 8 brings us back to Nonnatus House in 1964, a time of change both in Poplar and throughout the world. The nuns and nurses face a variety of challenging issues such as interracial adoption, cleft palate and sickle cell. For one, romance may be on the horizon.

MORE ABOUT CALL THE MIDWIFE

Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.