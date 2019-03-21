Campus Crime Alerts Increase At Michigan State

By & 1 minute ago
  • MSU police car
    WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University students, faculty and staff have noticed they've received more alerts than before about campus crimes. 

In the last two weeks, the MSU's Police Department has sent text and email alerts about 10 burglaries in the Wilson residence hall.

In January, the Lansing State Journal reported the US Department of Education looked into MSU’s compliance with the Clery Act, which requires schools to notify the campus community about crimes in a timely manner.

The Education Department said MSU did not issue any warnings about 21 burglaries and other campus crimes between 2011 and 2016.

MSU police department Captain Doug Monette told WKAR the increased alerts are part of operating under proper guidelines.  

"We're trying to inform the general public so that they can be informed of what's going on around campus for good decision making and to be safe," said Capt. Monette. "And we're following the guidelines  provided to us by the department of education."

The police department asked that if anyone with information about the recent break-ins on campus to notify them immediately. 

Tags: 
Clery Act
campus crime
MSU police
Doug Monette
US Department of Education

Related Content

Consultant Says MSU Might Face Civil Fines But Retain Federal Student Aid Funding

By Jan 31, 2019
Beaumont Tower winter photo
Michigan State University photo

The U.S. Department of Education will decide whether Michigan State University will face financial penalties for failing to report crimes on campus and warn students of possible dangers. 

 


US Education Report Blasts MSU's Handling of Sex Assault Cases

By Jan 30, 2019
Larry Nassar photo
WKAR photo

A U.S. Education report is blasting Michigan State University's handling of sexual assaults related to the investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar and other campus crime.

MSU Police Warn of Phony Officer Calls

By Sep 20, 2018
MSU police car
WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University's police department issued a crime bulletin about people impersonating officers to gain personal information.

Sexual Assault Reported Inside MSU Residence

By Jun 17, 2018
MSU sign
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University police are looking for two suspects after a sexual assault on campus on Sunday. 