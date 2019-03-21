Campus Crime Alerts Increase At Michigan State

Michigan State University students, faculty and staff have noticed they've received more alerts than before about campus crimes.

In the last two weeks, the MSU's Police Department has sent text and email alerts about 10 burglaries in the Wilson residence hall.

In January, the Lansing State Journal reported the US Department of Education looked into MSU’s compliance with the Clery Act, which requires schools to notify the campus community about crimes in a timely manner.

The Education Department said MSU did not issue any warnings about 21 burglaries and other campus crimes between 2011 and 2016.

MSU police department Captain Doug Monette told WKAR the increased alerts are part of operating under proper guidelines.

"We're trying to inform the general public so that they can be informed of what's going on around campus for good decision making and to be safe," said Capt. Monette. "And we're following the guidelines provided to us by the department of education."

The police department asked that if anyone with information about the recent break-ins on campus to notify them immediately.