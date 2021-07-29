Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Carl Levin (D-MI), Retired U.S. Senator, Dies

By 9 hours ago
  • Carl Levin photo
    Detroit Democrat Carl Levin represented Michigan in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 2015.
    WKAR-MSU

Retired Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin has died. The Detroit Democrat represented Michigan in the Senate from 1979 to his retirement in 2015.

Earlier this year, Levin published a memoir in which he first announced his three-year fight with cancer.

In an April interview, Levin told WKAR News that his brand of bipartisanship in Washington was severely diminished, but was not gone forever. “I don’t think anything that’s useful is gone forever," he said. "I think it’s so obvious that the only way you can get things done is by compromise.”

Levin further expressed concern about the decline of bipartisanship in Washington, calling it “essential to governing, adding "you don’t have to give up your principals. It’s the only way, really, in difficult situations of helping to achieve those principals, or at least most of the principals. You’re not going to get everything you want. Nobody does in a diverse Democracy.”

Levin chaired the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee for a total of more than nine years. Funeral plans have not been announced.

Carl Levin was 87. ​

Tags: 
Carl Levin
Michigan politics
news

Related Content

Carl Levin's Memoir Covers U.S. Senate Career, More

By Apr 6, 2021
Carl Levin book cover
Wayne State University Press

Retired U.S. Senator Carl Levin of Michigan has published an autobiography. WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks with Levin about his book “Getting to the Heart of the Matter: My 36 Years in the Senate.”


Carl Levin on Senate career and life: "I'm a lucky guy"

By Dec 24, 2014
Carl Levin photo
http://www.levin.senate.gov/

Last month, WKAR-TV capitol correspondent and "Off The Record" host Tim Skubick welcomed the senior U.S. Senator from Michigan, Carl Levin. On the eve of his retirement, Sen. Levin discusses what sparked his interest in politics, lessons learned from nearly four decades in the senate, his post-senate plans, and more.