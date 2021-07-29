Carl Levin (D-MI), Retired U.S. Senator, Dies

Retired Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin has died. The Detroit Democrat represented Michigan in the Senate from 1979 to his retirement in 2015.

Earlier this year, Levin published a memoir in which he first announced his three-year fight with cancer.

In an April interview, Levin told WKAR News that his brand of bipartisanship in Washington was severely diminished, but was not gone forever. “I don’t think anything that’s useful is gone forever," he said. "I think it’s so obvious that the only way you can get things done is by compromise.”

Levin further expressed concern about the decline of bipartisanship in Washington, calling it “essential to governing, adding "you don’t have to give up your principals. It’s the only way, really, in difficult situations of helping to achieve those principals, or at least most of the principals. You’re not going to get everything you want. Nobody does in a diverse Democracy.”

Levin chaired the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee for a total of more than nine years. Funeral plans have not been announced.

Carl Levin was 87. ​