Carol Yancho | Station Profile

By editor 19 minutes ago
  • WKAR TV Producer/Director Carol Yancho
    WKAR TV Producer/Director Carol Yancho
    LINDSAY WILKINSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Meet WKAR TV Producer/Director Carol Yancho, the woman who helps bring you Curious Crew and your favorite WKAR Family videos!

What drives your passion behind producing children's programming, such as Curious Crew?

"There’s a common joke among television professionals: that the most difficult type of productions are those involving kids and animals...because you can’t predict WHAT’S going to happen. We have 45 children ages 9–14 as cast members of Curious Crew, and there is a LOT to coordinate! And although we’re producing a TV show, Curious Crew is more about giving these kids a fun, educational experience they’ll never forget.

"While in New York City and Philadelphia, I worked on various genres of TV shows, including House Hunters International, Trading Spaces, Animal Cops: Philadelphia, and others. Whatever program I’m producing, I really enjoy connecting with the people I work with and meet. It’s been no different working on Curious Crew, and I see working with children as a new, fun challenge as well as a rewarding experience. It’s exciting when the cast arrives in the morning, and I greet them with high-fives and exuberant 'Good mornings!' It’s a great start to the day for me, Dr. Rob, and the production crew. Who wouldn’t love that?"

station profile
Station News

