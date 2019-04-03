Cassius Winston Named First Team All-American By Associated Press

The quarterback of the MSU men's basketball team receives another honor.

Michigan State men's basketball junior guard has been named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press this week. This is the second First Team honor for the Detroit native, who was also selected a First Team All-American by The Sporting News earlier this season. Winston was also named as a Consensus Second Team All-American by the NCAA, while also going on to win the Big Ten Player of the Year award this year.

Winston has been the catalyst for this year's Spartans team, leading the charge by averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. His 7.6 assists per game are good for No. 3 in the country.

In this year's NCAA Tournament, Winston was named the Most Oustanding Player of the NCAA East Regional, helping the Spartans defeat Duke, 68-67, to advance to the Final Four. Winston would chip-in 20 points and 10 assists in the win. Throughout the four games of that regional, Winston averaged 19 points and 7.8 assists.

Michigan State is prepping to take on Texas Tech in the second National Semifinal game on Saturday night in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. Tip-time has been set for 8:49pm on CBS.