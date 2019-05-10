Casting Call for Emmy Award-Winning Curious Crew Attracts Many

More than 190 inquisitive kids visited the MSU campus on Saturday to audition for season six of Curious Crew, the Emmy award-winning WKAR original series exploring science, technology, engineering, and math.

“This year’s casting call brought in a lot of wonderful talent, and we look forward to another great season,” said Julie Sochay, WKAR Content and Community Engagement Manager.

Parents and guardians watched from afar as each child conducted a mini screen test. From there participants were then grouped together for the team challenge, which included building a tower with some unexpected constraints.

Out of the large number of attendees, 45 will be chosen to participate in the TV show and will be notified in late May 2019.

“It’s always hard, knowing that we can only take 45 children each season of Curious Crew; I’d love to cast all of them,” said Carol Yancho, WKAR producer. “But if someone doesn’t make it onto the cast this season, they still have an opportunity next year!”

Once the cast is selected, season six will begin production during the summer of 2019 and is expected to debut on WKAR TV beginning early 2020.

Seasons 1-5 of Curious Crew are also available now for viewing at video.wkar.org and in the PBS App on iPad, iPhone, Roku, Xbox 360, and Apple TV.

Curious Crew is supported in part by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) and Consumers Energy Foundation.