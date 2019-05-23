Census Bureau Estimates Show Growth In Western Michigan

  • Downtown Grand Rapids
    Downtown Grand Rapids
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

U.S. Census Bureau estimates say Grand Rapids and its surrounding suburbs led much of Michigan's population growth last year.

The Detroit News reports the western Michigan city surpassed the 200,000 population mark in the yearly estimates released Thursday.

Grand Rapids showed a population of 200,217 as of last summer, an increase of 1,135 residents. Growth also was reported in surrounding communities.

The figures show that Detroit's population continued to decline, but the losses were smaller than in past years. The estimates show 672,662 residents as of last summer, a loss of 1,526.

The Detroit area's biggest gainers included the suburbs of Macomb Township, Canton Township and Novi.

