Character is the key to Spartans women’s golf success

In 22 seasons at the helm of the Michigan State women’s golf team, Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll has established the program as a consistent regional and national power.

“I really think one of the secrets is just having passion for what we do and finding those players who have that same excitement,” Slobodnik-Stoll tells Spartans athletic director Bill Beekman and MSU associate athletic director for communications Matt Larson. “And in recruiting, we look at character, grades, and talent. In that order. And when you make sure you've got the right kids and they're in the right environment, that success is easier to sustain.”

Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll and Ally Geer-Park talk with Bill Beekman and Matt Larson.

Senior Spartan golfer Ally Geer-Park joins the conversation and talks about the thrill she recently experienced by playing the famed Augusta National, site of the Masters Tournament. And she describes how she has grown as a person and a golfer during her time at MSU.

“I don't think I'd be the person that I am right now without the experiences that I've had here at MSU and all the people who have had an impact on who I am now and what I'm doing,” says Geer-Park. “I feel very grateful. It's bittersweet, but I wouldn't change anything that's happened.”

Slobodnik-Stoll talks about the challenges and opportunities involved in coaching at a norther school. The Lasch Family Golf Center helps a lot. And she talks about the team’s recent win at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

She talks about how important academics are to her team and previews the 2020 fall season.

