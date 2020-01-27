Charges Filed In EL Assault, Robbery Case

A Detroit man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a reported armed robbery and sexual assault in East Lansing last Friday.

Lamont James Rodgers was arrested Friday and arraigned in 54A District Court on Sunday. The 24-year-old is charged with six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of felony firearm, three armed robbery counts, and one count each of first degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

ELPD Deputy Chief Steve Gonzales says "we have not found a connection between the victims nor the suspect at this point.”

Rodgers is being held without bond in the Ingham County Jail.

Gonzales says the three victims are roommates in an apartment in the 2500 block of Abbot Road. The Lansing State Journal reports that they are MSU students.