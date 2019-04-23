FREE – Thu. May 9, 7pm at WKAR | View a special screening and join the conversation. RESERVE SEATS HERE



You're invited to join your community at the next WKAR Indie Lens Pop-Up film screening, featuring Charm City. The film takes an intimate portrait of a diverse group of neighbors, including police, citizens, community leaders, and government officials who survive in and work to improve their vibrant neighborhoods during a violent three-year stretch in Baltimore.

Charm City | Indie Lens Pop-Up takes place Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m., WKAR.

The evening begins with a full screening of the film and continues with conversation as panelists comment on the film from personal experiences and expertise.

THE PANELISTS

FREE WITH RESERVATION

The event is free, but registration is required | RESERVE SEATS HERE

WHERE

WKAR Indie Lens Pop-Up takes place in the Communication Arts & Sciences Building, WKAR Studios, 404 Wilson Road, on the campus of Michigan State University.

PARKING

Parking is free after 6 p.m. in the adjacent Trowbridge Road parking ramp.

Parking address: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

MORE ABOUT "Charm City"

Filmed over a violent three-year period when Baltimore’s nickname never seemed less apt, Charm City profiles a group of police, citizens, community leaders and government officials who, with grit, fury and compassion, are grappling with the consequences of violence and trying to reclaim their city’s future. On the streets of Baltimore, shooting is rampant, the murder rate is approaching an all-time high and distrust of the police is at a fever pitch. With nerves frayed and neighborhoods in distress, dedicated community leaders, compassionate law enforcement officers and a progressive young city councilman try to stem the epidemic of violence. Filmed during the lead up to, and aftermath of, Freddie Gray’s death in police custody, Charm City is a powerful cinema vérité portrait of those surviving in, and fighting for, the vibrant city they call home.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS

Independent Lens is an Emmy® Award-winning weekly series airing on PBS Monday nights at 10:00 PM. The acclaimed series, with Lois Vossen as executive producer, features documentaries united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement, and unflinching visions of independent filmmakers. Presented by ITVS, the series is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, with additional funding from PBS, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more visit pbs.org/independentlens. Join the conversation: facebook.com/independentlens and on Twitter @IndependentLens.

With support from the ComArtSci Inclusiveness Committee.