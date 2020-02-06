Charter Schools Wary Of Whitmer's K-12 Funding Proposal

  Riddle Elementary School classroom
    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposed FY 2021 education budget includes a spending increase of up to $225 more per student.
    McKenna Ross / WKAR File Photo

Michigan charter school advocates say they want their fair share of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed 2021 education budget. 

 


Governor Whitmer wants to increase the state per pupil funding allowance by $150 to $225.  She’s also calling for a $60 million boost for special ed students, and another $60 million to serve students considered at risk and economically disadvantaged. 

 

Michigan Association of Public School Academies president Dan Quisenberry represents charter schools. 

 

He likes the governor’s plan, but he’s wary that charters and cyber schools may get shortchanged.

 

“We want to make sure the technical pieces don’t leave charter schools out and don’t unintentionally discriminate against some children just because of the school that they chose,” Quisenberry says.

 

Quisenberry worries charter schools might not be chosen for some new pre-K programs.

 

He adds the proposed budget also reduces funding for online students. 

 

 

 

 

