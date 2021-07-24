Related Programs: 
Chicago Outreach Coordinator Works To Stop Violence Through Intervention

By editor
Originally published on July 24, 2021 5:42 pm

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Marcus Mitchell, community outreach manager with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, about his work to prevent gun violence in his community.