China's COVID Secrets | Frontline

Tue. Feb. 2 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The untold story of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and how China responded.

In the months since its emergence in Wuhan, China back in December of 2019, COVID-19 has killed more than two million people worldwide, over 400,000 of them in the United States.



Now, with leaked documents, secret recordings and firsthand accounts, a 90-minute Frontline documentary reveals the gulf between what Chinese scientists and officials knew and what they told the world.



China’s COVID Secrets identifies numerous missed opportunities at the local and national level to suppress the outbreak, and reveals lessons for the world as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the possibility of the next infectious disease pandemic looms.



Watch the special during or after the premiere at video.wkar.org.

