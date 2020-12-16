Christmas on the Danube | Holiday Special

Sun. Dec. 20 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A special holiday tribute to the Christmas spirit in Europe while visiting the magnificent cities on the Danube in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary.

Against the music of the great composers, Christmas on the Danube travels the majestic Danube River as it passes through European landscape, history and culture. The cities along the Danube have a special sparkle at Christmas. Watch and learn the history of the locations and see the iconic Christmas markets, holiday decorations and holiday traditions.

This heartwarming holiday special visits Vienna, where Christmas Markets come alive within the city’s grand buildings; Budapest, with its grand Parliament and spectacular river setting, and its folk Christmas Market; Salzburg, where music fills the air at the Christmas Markets in Mozart’s birthplace; and Oberdorf, where we learn of the origin and the most famous of all Christmas carols, “Silent Night. Other highlights include a visit to the Melk Abbey, the old town on Passau, and the charming Christmas Market in Bratislava.