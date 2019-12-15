Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth | Special

Mon., Dec. 16 & Tue., Dec. 24, 9pm on WKAR -HD 23.1 | The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join their talents to create their trademark, instantly recognizable sound.

Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir is back! Celebrate with Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, who brings her characteristic charm, style, faith and artistic prowess to Salt Lake City for an unforgettable night of Christmas celebration that was over a decade in the making.

The No. 1 holiday program on PBS for 14 of the past 15 years, Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir will air on PBS for the 16th consecutive year.

