Mon., May 6–20, 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Antiques Roadshow visits the Churchill Downs!

In Louisville, Kentucky, it’s off to the races for firstplace finds at Churchill Downs Racetrack, including a Picasso sketch and signed photograph that could be worth six figures...but is it authentic?

Appraisals from the Churchill Downs racetrack include a twin spires painted roof slate circa 1895, a 1943 Picasso ink-on-paper and 1963 letter and an art deco brooch.