Tue. Dec. 22 at 8 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The 45th film from Wiseman, "City Hall," immerses audiences in the municipality of his hometown of Boston to illustrate a government taking care of its diverse citizens.

Through his filmmaking, audiences come to realize how city government touches upon almost every aspect of their lives, acknowledging how necessary services, like sanitation, veterans affairs, elder support, parks, licensing bureaus, recordkeeping as well as a myriad of other activities that support the citizenry, are often taken for granted.

In City Hall, through a series of his trademark masterfully edited vignettes, Wiseman explores the inner-workings of the government of Boston. Headed by Mayor Martin Walsh, a diverse, passionate network of public servants works to keep Boston running while grappling with pressing issues, like racial justice, affordable housing, climate action and homelessness.



Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.