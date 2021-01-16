Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Civil Rights Attorneys On Biden Administration Plans For Law Enforcement Reforms By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Michel Martin discusses the challenges confronting the Biden administration on policing with civil rights attorney Arthur Ago and Ramsey County, Minn., prosecutor John Choi. ShareTweetEmail