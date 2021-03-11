Coded Bias | Indie Lens Pop-Up

Thu. Mar. 18, 2021 at 7pm OVEE Event | Come together for a special WKAR and online screening of Coded Bias, a film about the troubling investigation into the algorithms that shape our lives. RSVP HERE

When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that many facial recognition technologies fail more often on darker-skinned faces or the faces of women than others, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in the technology that shapes our lives.



View the film and then join the conversation with panelists as they discuss the social implications of artificial intelligence to the importance of inclusion in the tech industry.



THE PANELISTS

Tawana Petty, National Organizing Director of Data for Black Lives

Mutale Nkonde, CEO of AI For the People (AFP)

Phil Mayor, Senior Staff Attorney of ACLU Michigan

Brian Hofer, Chair and Executive Director of Secure Justice

This event is FREE, but an RSVP is required.



RSVP HERE to join the screening and conversation around Coded Bias from the comfort and safety of your home. Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 8:00 p.m.



MORE ABOUT THE FILMWhen MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that many facial recognition technologies fail more often on darker-skinned faces or the faces of women than others, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in artificial intelligence (AI). As it turns out, algorithms, data, and computers are not neutral. From facial scanning used for policing and surveillance to automated HR systems that mirror and magnify workplace prejudices, these technologies are created with fundamentally biased building blocks. Emboldened by these troubling discoveries, Buolamwini goes on to start the Algorithmic Justice League and joins a group of pioneering women to shed a light on the underlying biases in the technology that shapes our lives and threatens our democracy.



Presented by WKAR Public Media.



Coded Bias is a film by Shalini Kantayya, presented by Independent Lens and ITVS as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.



Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.



First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.



If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.