Coleman Settles Into Lansing Human Relations Role

Lansing Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman is settling into her new role at the helm of one of the city’s most visible departments.

Kim Coleman began her new assignment on Monday.

She succeeds Joan Jackson Johnson, who announced her retirement earlier this month in the wake of allegations that she mismanaged city funds.

Her department coordinates an array of services, from homeless persons outreach to neighborhood conflict resolution.

Coleman says as she creates a vision for her team, she’ll depend on strong alliances.

“One person can’t do it alone, which means community partnerships are very relevant,” Coleman says. “And so I think the ability to be attuned to the needs of the folks in the community…and when you look at the structure of the city, being able to be a good team member with others.”

Coleman holds her first staff meeting as director on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an investigation into Joan Jackson Johnson’s financial dealings is ongoing.