The Concerns That Drove Detainees To Mount St. Louis Jail Revolt

By editor 2 hours ago

Over 100 inmates at a St. Louis jail launched an uprising Saturday morning. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Blake Strode, executive director of the Arch City Defenders, a legal advocacy organization.