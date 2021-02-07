Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk The Concerns That Drove Detainees To Mount St. Louis Jail Revolt By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Over 100 inmates at a St. Louis jail launched an uprising Saturday morning. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Blake Strode, executive director of the Arch City Defenders, a legal advocacy organization. ShareTweetEmail