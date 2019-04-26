Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Concerns Of Trump's Involvement Rise As Federal Reserve Board Candidates Announced

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 26, 2019 5:35 pm

President Trump has taken several actions that could be seen as trying to influence the economic decision-making of the Federal Reserve board. He is not the first president to test their independence.