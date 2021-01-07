Fridays, Jan. 15–29, at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience iconic moments from the archives of the Hollywood Bowl since attending in-person is currently not an option due to COVID-19.

This series features the, “best of,” live performances from the past 10 years at the Bowl.



Each week, viewers will be transported to a front-row seat with unprecedented access to musical performances and appearances from a star-studded lineup.



Musicals and the Movies | Fri. Jan. 15​

This episode features Kristin Chenoweth with Kevin Stites and the LA Phil, Audra McDonald with Bramwell Tovey and the LA Phil, Sutton Foster with Brian Stokes Mitchell and Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil.



Hecho en México (Made in Mexico) | Fri. Jan. 22

This episode features Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil performing Márquez’s El Nereidas de Dimas, Rodrigo y Gabriela with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, Natalia Lafourcade with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, Los Ángeles Azules with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and La Santa Cecilia.



Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl | Fri. Jan. 29

This episode features Dianne Reeves with Ivan Lins, Christian McBride, Chucho Valdés, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Kamasi Washington and Mega Nova (Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana and Wayne Shorter).



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.



MORE ABOUT IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL:

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. In February 2018, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the 14th year in a row at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards and, in November 2018, was awarded the Top Amphitheater prize at the 2018 Billboard Live Music Awards for the 2nd consecutive year. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.