Corporate Support Associate| #613204

Corporate Support Associate

Are you a self-motivated, detail-orientated, customer-driven professional with passion for establishing and cultivating customer relationships? As Corporate Support Associate at WKAR, you will identify prospects, deliver customized presentations, and establish customer relationships to acquire and retain business support to meet WKAR’s financial goals.

WKAR, a national ratings leader within Michigan State University’s College of Communication Arts and Sciences, seeks a Corporate Support Associate to join its energetic development team. This position will work with WKAR’s development team to promote and sell on-air and digital sponsorship of public radio and TV programming. This position is responsible for developing and maintaining strong relationships with businesses, corporations, advertising agencies, and organizations to acquire and maintain support through underwriting agreements. Additional responsibilities include but are not limited to: meeting monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals; preparing proposals for WKAR radio, TV, and digital platforms; writing effective underwriting messages that adhere to FCC and WKAR guidelines, keeping the listener/viewer experience in mind; and understands and utilizes ProTrack traffic software to enter and schedule contracts accurately to assure proper airing and client billing.

This position has a unique opportunity support WKAR’s business goals while enjoying the spectacular benefits that Michigan State University has to offer. In addition to salary, Michigan State University provides its staff with a variety of benefits, which are among the best in the profession. Among the most important are a retirement program (10% matching), health, prescription drug, dental, and life coverage. East Lansing, Michigan continuously ranks as a ‘best place to live’ for its affordable living, small town charm, vibrant arts and local activities – not to mention it’s only short drive to Michigan’s captivating great lakes and beautiful scenic views.

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in Advertising, Marketing, or related field

• Three years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in sales, advertising and marketing strategies, and departmental operations

Desired Qualifications:

• A passion for public media, community, and marketing

• Bachelor’s degree and three or more years’ experience in development, marketing, media buying, or sales • Demonstrated achievement of performance goals through self-motivation, problem solving, good organization, and collaboration

• Clear, concise, and effective writing, speaking and presentation skills with the ability to communicate to a variety of audiences

• Commitment to providing exceptional customer service from prospecting to billing on a portfolio of accounts

• Ability to plan schedules and meet deadlines; attention to detail and exceptional followthrough

• Competent in Microsoft Office Suite and capable of learning WKAR broadcast scheduling software ProTrack

• Able to follow internal processes and guidelines

• Able to work in a fast-paced environment

• Experience in public media

• Working knowledge of broadcast traffic software

Application deadline is October 31, 2019. Qualified applicants can apply online by visiting careers.msu.edu and refer to job posting #613204. MSU is committed to achieving excellence through cultural diversity. The university actively encourages applications and/or nominations of women, persons of color, veterans and persons with disabilities.

MSU is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer.