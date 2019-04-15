Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Could The Release Of The Mueller Report Change President Trump's Narrative? By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 15, 2019 5:18 pm NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, about how President Trump has bounced back up in the polls since the release of the summary of the Mueller report. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.