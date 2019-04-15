Related Programs: 
Could The Release Of The Mueller Report Change President Trump's Narrative?

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, about how President Trump has bounced back up in the polls since the release of the summary of the Mueller report.