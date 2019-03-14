County Explores Search Warrants For Animal Control Staff

By 1 hour ago
  • Ionia County Sheriff Office / Facebook

An animal control official in western Michigan is objecting to a proposal that could require her staff to obtain a search warrant to investigate animal abuse.

Ionia County Animal Control Director Carly Quinn told commissioners that animals "are going to suffer" if a warrant is necessary to investigate what's happening on fenced properties. She says everything can't be seen from the road.

The Daily News says that the topic became a hot issue at a county meeting Tuesday.

Commissioner Chris Bredice says an animal control officer should face the same rules as a police officer who needs a warrant to search a property. Another commissioner, Scott Wirtz, says the constitution is more important to him than animal rights. He says he doesn't want residents to suffer.

