Court Affirms $50k Payment In Islamic Marriage Agreement

By 27 minutes ago
  • Gavel
    s_falkow / flickr creative commons

A court says a Detroit-area man must pay his former wife $50,000 under the terms of their Islamic marriage certificate.

The man argued that a Wayne County judge exceeded her authority by trying to resolve a religious issue in a divorce. But the Michigan appeals court says Judge Melissa Cox simply applied common law regarding contracts.

The court this week says Cox used "neutral principles."

The $50,000 payment is called a "mahr" in the Islamic faith. The appeals court says it's a gift of money or property made by a man in marriage. The decision sets a precedent for Michigan judges.

Tags: 
Islamic
courts
detroit area
Wayne County

Related Content

MI Authorities Employ New DNA Analysis Software

By Taylor Dunivin Jan 21, 2019
Taylor Dunivin and Mike Cheltenham photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

We're getting better at detecting trace amounts of DNA. How to analyze that DNA? That's where things get more complicated. Michigan is among the leaders in using new DNA analysis software in the courts. Taylor Dunivin reports that this software is increasingly being used by police and prosecutors around the state.


Gov. Snyder Signs Bill To Require Certification of Special Courts

By Nov 13, 2017
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed bills to require that special problem-solving courts receive state certification to operate.

Michigan's No. 2 Court Affirms Use Of New DNA Technology

By Oct 3, 2018
wired.com

The Michigan appeals court for the first time has affirmed the use of new DNA testing technology to assist authorities in investigating a crime.