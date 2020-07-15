Court: Ballots That Arrive After 8 PM Election Day Won’t Be Counted

The League of Women Voters of Michigan plans to challenge a decision by the state Court of Appeals.

The court ruled the Republican-controlled Legislature did not violate the state constitution when it added new restrictions to absentee voting.

That was after voters adopted an initiative in 2018 to make it easier to vote absentee.

“Well I have to tell you the league is disappointed by the Court of Appeals because it failed to correct unconstitutional barriers to absentee voting, which Michigan voters approved when they passed the proposal in 2018,” said the MLWV’s Christina Schlitt. “We expect to go the Michigan Supreme Court because we will appeal it and we want to make voting accessible and convenient for every registered voter.”

The Legislature added more rules on absentee voting after the initiative was adopted in 2018 election. That includes disqualifying any mailed-in ballot that arrives at a local clerk’s office after 8 pm on Election Day.

The league says any vote that’s postmarked on or before Election Day has to be counted.