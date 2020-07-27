Court: Schuette, Aides Violated FOIA By Using Private E-Mails

The Michigan Supreme Court says a progressive group can seek emails that could show then-Attorney General Bill Schuette and members of his staff trying to shield some of their activities by using private accounts.

The attorney general office’s denial said the communications either did not exist or were exempt from disclosure because they were sent via private e-mail accounts. The AG’s office also said Progress Michigan made technical errors that dragged the request past the statute of limitations.

Progress Michigan Director Lonnie Scott said the decision makes clear that private accounts cannot be used to shield communications and activities from public view.

“We believe the public has a right to know what was in them and why Bill Schuette’s staff were using their private e-mail accounts to conduct state business,” said Scott, who said the emails could show public resources being devoted to political work.

Schuette, a Republican, lost the 2018 governor’s race to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The decision returns the case to the Michigan Court of Claims .