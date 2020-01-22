Creating Wonder: Book Offers New Vision for Learning Science

Students in the U.S. and Finland participating in a new project-based learning model are not only learning more, but becoming more engaged in class, research from Michigan State University shows.

It’s an approach schools everywhere should adopt, the researchers say, to ensure the next generation of students is prepared to solve the scientific problems of their time.

Joe Krajcik talks with Russ White.

They explain powerful early findings from their ongoing international experiment in a new book for educators, policymakers and researchers. "Learning Science: The Value of Crafting Engagement in Science Environments," will be available in February 2020 from Yale University Press.

“When students are encouraged to use their imagination, figure out phenomena in the world and solve problems, they develop knowledge they can use in their lives and they actually become more excited about what they are learning,” says Joseph Krajcik, co-author and director of the CREATE for STEM Institute at MSU. “Now that we have seen the impact of these changes, we are hoping to help many more teachers rethink how their students experience science.”

Krajcik, co-author Barbara Schneider and their team used a $3.6 million grant from the National Science Foundation to develop and study teaching and learning materials for high school physics and chemistry based on the principles of the Next Generation Science Standards, or NGSS.

Unlike traditional instruction requiring students to memorize facts, NGSS emphasizes deep understanding of core scientific ideas and the practices of real scientists as students make sense of the world in which they live.

The project, one of many cutting-edge efforts at MSU to improve science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, education represents a collaboration with colleagues at the University of Helsinki in Finland.

Though Finland is known globally for its high student achievement, its schools face the same challenges as in the U.S.: disinterest in science class and fewer young people willing to pursue STEM careers.

Researchers have established a professional learning community with teachers and scholars in both nations. They provide engaging curriculum materials and ongoing professional learning for participating teachers.

The impact of the project is assessed through classroom observations and pre- and post-tests. Students and teachers also respond to surveys — often administered in real-time via cell phones — to capture what they are doing in science class and how they feel about it.

"Learning Science: The Value of Crafting Engagement in Science Environments" was written based on field tests with over 1,000 students in Michigan and takes readers inside many of the collaborating teachers’ real classrooms. Since then, research has expanded to over 7,000 students in multiple states and Finland with very promising results.

Leaders hope to make the curriculum units available free to schools in the future.

“Through our research, we are completely changing how students experience gateway subjects in science, so they don’t feel isolated or discouraged,” says Schneider, the John A. Hannah University Distinguished professor of education and sociology at MSU. “With growing evidence of what works, we are ready to provide teachers with the necessary tools to make a profound impact on the next generation of learners.”

Jari Lavonen and Kateriina Salmela-Aro, both of University of Helsinki, co-authored "Learning Science: The Value of Crafting Engagement in Science Environments" with Krajcik and Schneider.

