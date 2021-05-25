Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Cryptocurrency Has Raised Environmental Concerns — Local Governments Are Stepping In

By 3 hours ago
Originally published on May 25, 2021 6:23 pm

Even before Elon Musk got woke to how much dirty power Bitcoin consumes, local governments were moving to regulate crypto miners. Public pushback will be likely as crypto is branded carbon-intensive.