Curious Crew Members Share Audition & Show Insights

    (L to R): Curious Crew cast members Genesis and Ollie and WKAR producer Carol Yancho speak in the WKAR radio studio.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The Emmy award winning program Curious Crew allows inquisitive children from here in Michigan to explore STEM concepts and fun doing it! It’s taped right here at WKAR and we’re auditioning new members on Saturday.

Hosted by Dr. Rob Stephenson, Curious Crew is entering its sixth season.

WKAR’s Reginald Hardwick caught up with some Curious Crew members Genesis and Ollie for what children and parents should know.  He also talked with WKAR producer Carol Yancho.

Click here for all of the May 4 Casting Call information.

(Left to right): Curious Crew member Ollie, WKAR producer Carol Yancho and Curious Crew member Genesis in the WKAR radio studio.
Credit Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

Interview audio will be posted on Wednesday, May 1

