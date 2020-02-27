Curious Crew Returns for Sixth Season

Mondays beginning March 2 at 5:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Why does a spring, spring? Is spin on a bowling ball a good thing? Where can you find science in a piano? Explore these questions and more, as Curious Crew returns for a sixth season with ten new episodes.

Curious Crew, the Regional Emmy®-winning original series from WKAR, debuts the new season on Monday, March 2, with a show exploring “Collisions.” The episode also follows crew reporter Genesis on a “Curious About Careers” visit with WLNS-TV StormTracker 6 meterologist Emily Wahls.

Curious Crew airs Mondays 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WKAR HD (ch. 23.1, Comcast 904, WOW 157) in Michigan's capital region (check local listings).

Episodes are also streaming on-demand in the free PBS Video App and online at video.wkar.org.

New this season, Dr. Rob incorporates Next Generation Science Standards into the show, with crew members working on their own to model science phenomena. Topics the crew explores include Collisions, Piano Science, The Muscle System, Springs, Convection, Bowling Science, Bubble Science, Electric Lights and more.

Each episode also follows crew reporters who are “Curious About Careers,” as they visit with women working in STEM-related fields. From firefighting to automobile design to music performance and more, Janellyn and Genesis have fun investigating careers based on science, technology, engineering, and math.

Curious Crew is distributed to public broadcasting stations across the country by the National Educational Telecommunications Association.

Since the WKAR original series first aired in October 2014, Curious Crew has been honored with three national awards (NETA and Telly), eight Regional Emmy® awards, and three Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

The most recent award for the series was announced in January 2020 by the National Educational Telecommunications Association. “Curious Crew: Wedges” was awarded top honors in the category Content: Education/Schools.

Season six of Curious Crew is made possible in part with support from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and Consumers Energy.