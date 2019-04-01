Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | April 1, 2019

By Connor Matthes 1 hour ago

March Madness; Michigan State Basketball; Duke Basketball; Final Four; Tom Izzo


MSU junior forward Nick Ward smiles while holding the Final Four trophy at Monday morning's pep rally at the Breslin Center.
Credit Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State men's basketball is back in the Final Four! On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we talk all things MSU hoops. Al breaks down the Spartan's victory over Zion Williamson's Duke Blue Devils and ranks where this MSU win should be placed in Tom Izzo's Hall of Fame legacy. Al also talks about the MSU postgame festivities that took place late last night at the Breslin Center. That and much more on this "April Fools" edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1402

Tags: 
March Madness
Michigan State Basketball
Duke Basketball
Final Four
Tom Izzo
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
College Basketball
College Sports
Nick Ward
Xavier Tillman
Cassius Winston
Matt McQuaid
Magic Johnson
Duke
Zion Williamson
Coach K
march
Basketball
Breslin Center
Washington DC
Michigan State University
Spartans