Current Sports | April 1, 2019

March Madness; Michigan State Basketball; Duke Basketball; Final Four; Tom Izzo

Michigan State men's basketball is back in the Final Four! On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we talk all things MSU hoops. Al breaks down the Spartan's victory over Zion Williamson's Duke Blue Devils and ranks where this MSU win should be placed in Tom Izzo's Hall of Fame legacy. Al also talks about the MSU postgame festivities that took place late last night at the Breslin Center. That and much more on this "April Fools" edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1402