Current Sports | April 10, 2019

It's another all basketball show! On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we open the show by recapping the final home games of NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki. Then we play Tom Izzo's end of the year press conference. Later Al discusses what the sudden resignation of Lakers' President Magic Johnson means for the once proud franchise. That and more on this Wednesday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1409