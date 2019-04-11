Current Sports | April 11, 2019

Blake Griffin; Andre Drummond; Reggie Jackson; Dwane Casey; Giannis Antetokounmpo; Khris Middleton; Eric Bledsoe; Brook Lopez

The Pistons have booked their ticket into the NBA playoffs. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks about the Pistons securing a playoff spot on the last game of the regular season on Wednesday night, and looking forward to the daunting task of facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. He also gives his take on how the Pistons crew will fare against the Bucks if Blake Griffin has to sit out with a left knee soreness. Also, towards the tail end of the show, Al talks The Masters golf tournament action, providing updates throughout the hour and Tiger Woods's hot start thus far.

Episode 1410