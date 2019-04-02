Current Sports | April 2, 2019

MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Duke basketball; Tom Izzo weekly press conference; NCAA national championship odds; Chris Beard; Texas Tech basketball

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we continue our wall-to-wall MSU final four analysis. We begin the show by discussing each team's odds to win the national championship, and Al gives his thoughts on MSU's chances of winning the whole thing. In segment two, Al takes calls and reads comments from listeners on how they reacted when Michigan State beat Duke on Sunday. We will conclude the show by playing for you the audio from Tom Izzo's press conference ahead of Saturday's national semifinal against Texas Tech.

Episode 1403