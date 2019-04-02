Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | April 2, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 3 minutes ago

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we continue our wall-to-wall MSU final four analysis. We begin the show by discussing each team's odds to win the national championship, and Al gives his thoughts on MSU's chances of winning the whole thing. In segment two, Al takes calls and reads comments from listeners on how they reacted when Michigan State beat Duke on Sunday. We will conclude the show by playing for you the audio from Tom Izzo's press conference ahead of Saturday's national semifinal against Texas Tech. 

Episode 1403

