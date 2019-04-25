Current Sports | April 24, 2019

Damian Lillard; Portland Trailblazers; Oklahoma City Thunder; Detroit Pistons; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Julius Marble; Cassius Winston; Nick Ward

Al is back! On today’s Current Sports with Al Martin, Al hosts his first show since Easter break and has a lot to get off his chest. He dives into the thrilling Portland Trailblazers NBA Playoff elimination of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Damian Lillard’s game-winning shot. Also, Al tells you what the Detroit Pistons must do in the offseason in order to be more competitive next season. The show is then closed out with an analysis of the Michigan State men’s basketball team and a new edition that should help the Spartans immediately come next season. And, Al weighs-in on the news of Cassius Winston returning for his senior season and Nick Ward entering his name into the NBA Draft. Busy show!

Episode 1417