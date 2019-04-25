Current Sports | April 25, 2019

NFL Draft; Detroit Lions; Bob Quinn; Current Sports Mock Draft 2019

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, it is all NFL draft coverage, all hour. Al leads the show by discussing with the rest of the Current Sports crew what the biggest needs are for the Lions. In segment two, we run a full mock draft segment where Al, Connor, and Alec list off their full mock drafts from round one. Listen to our spirited debate on which players will slip out of the top 10, which players are rising up the board, and who will slip outside the first round. Tune in tomorrow as we recap the first round of the NFL draft and prepare for rounds two and three.

Episode 1418