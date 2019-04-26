Current Sports | April 26, 2019

NFL Draft; Detroit Lions; TJ Hockenson; New York Giants; Daniel Jones; Fit Fridays

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, it is all NFL draft coverage for the second straight day. Al breaks down the Lions selection of Iowa tight end TJ Hockenson and what the move means for the franchise. Later we highlight some of the key moments in the Draft's 1st round. Finally we close the show with another edition of Fit Fridays. That and more on this Fri-yay edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1419