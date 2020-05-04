Current Sports | April 29, 2020 | NCAA Allows Players To Profit

NCAA allows players to profit; Latest on Curtis Blackwell MSU football lawsuit; MSU football recruiting news

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the NCAA, which is going to allow its athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. How much of a game-changer will this become and why now? Also, what kind of ripple effect can this have on sports at Michigan State University. If the rule was in place this past season, which players could've benefited the most? We then bring to you the latest news surrounding the Curtis Blackwell / MSU football lawsuit.

Episode 1635