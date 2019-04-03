Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | April 3, 2019

By Connor Matthes 37 minutes ago

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al starts the show by discussing Cassius Winston's most recent accolade, a spot on the AP's All American First Team. Then we talk about how a potential second title would affect the legacy of Tom Izzo. Does Izzo need a second national championship to validate his career? Then former Spartan point guard Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr. joins the show to talk MSU basketball and his new book "Purpose Driven." That and more on this Wednesday editon of Current Sports! 

