Current Sports | April 4, 2019

Detroit Tigers; Detroit Tigers home opener; MLB baseball; Scott Pohl; MSU basketball; Bank of Ann Arbor; Tom Izzo

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we are joined to open the show by WKAR reporter Scott Pohl reporting live from Comerica Park for the home opener for the Detroit Tigers. Listen as Scott shares what the weather is like in downtown Detroit, how big the crowd is for the first game, and some new changes to the food selection at the ballpark. In segment two Al brings up news that broke yesterday afternoon about Bank of Ann Arbor buying billboards around the Ann Arbor wishing the MSU basketball team good luck in the Final Four this weekend. You'll hear Al give his thoughts on the move, and what it says about our culture and rivalries in 2019.

Episode 1405