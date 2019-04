March Madness; Final Four; Michigan State Basketball; Texas Tech Basketball; Tom Izzo;

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al recaps Michigan State's Final Four loss and how Texas Tech was able to "throw a wrench"in the Spartan's offense. Al also discusses what the loss means for Izzo's legacy. Later we play audio from the MSU locker room following the defeat. That and more on this Monday edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1407