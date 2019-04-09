Current Sports | April 9, 2019

Tom Izzo; Kenny Goins; Cassius Winston; Jarrett Culver; Tariq Owens; Kyle Guy; De'Andre Hunter; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler

The NCAA Men's Basketball season has come to a close. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives his reaction and thoughts concerning Monday night's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship matchup between Virginia and Texas Tech. Also, looking for some more sports to take up your free time with college hoops coming to a close? Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Play-By-Play Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts, joins the show to tell Al why he feels the Capital's local prospect farm team could make an impact this season. Goldberg-Strassler also notes who to look out for the rest of this season for the Lugnuts. To wrap up this edition of Current Sports, Al talks Pistons hoops, and their pivotal position with only two games left in the regular season.

Episode 1408