Current Sports | August 7, 2020 | Lansing School District Cancels Fall Sports... Right Move?

The Lansing School District decided on Thursday to to cancel Fall sports and extracurricular activities. Al gives thoughts on whether, or not, this is the right move. What do you think?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we react to the decision of the Lansing School District to cancel Fall sports and extracurricular activities. Al explains why this was the only logical move possible and talks to parents about how they will keep their high students involved and productive throughout the year. Also, we touch upon the start of preseason camp for the MSU football team and tell you about the latest player who has decided to opt out of this upcoming season. That, as well as 'Reflection Friday' on deck!

Episode 1671